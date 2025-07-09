Fountain Police arrested 23-year-old after an investigation of Sexual Exploitation of Children

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested 23-year-old Tyree Turner after an investigation of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

FPD says Turner was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center (CJC) on the charge of sexual exploitation of children and is currently being held with no bond.

FPD Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who

may have information about this case. If you have any information, call Detective Ryan Sauter at 719-482-4233 or email at rsauter@fountainpd.com

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.