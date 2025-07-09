First Colorado Bojangles opens in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The very first Colorado Bojangles opened in Pueblo on Tuesday.

The fried chicken stop calls it a big step towards a larger expansion into the western United States.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Bojangles to the Pueblo community and introduce our bold Southern flavors to both local community members, visitors and travelers,” said Lissette Amiel, the location's owner and operator. “We’re proud to serve our delicious chicken, biscuits and tea in this convenient location, and we look forward to creating new jobs and becoming a valued part of the area.”

The new location is at 1275 Drew Dix Parkway, inside the TravelCenters of America. The restaurant chain hopes the location will cater to travelers and tourists looking to get a quick bite in Pueblo.

The chain is primarily found in the south, with the largest number of locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. With exception of only one restaurant in Las Vegas, the new Pueblo location marks the westernmost location for the company.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.