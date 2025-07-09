Denver man found guilty of stalking in Douglas County after threats and tracking estranged wife

Castle Rock, Colo. (KRDO) -- A jury found 33-year-old Taylor Warford of Denver guilty today, July 9, on felony stalking and violating a protection order.

According to the District Attorney 23rd Judicial District of Colorado, the verdict came after what officials are calling a disturbing series of actions targeting Warford’s ex-wife while he was on probation for domestic violence against her in Jefferson County.

Investigators say Warford placed an electronic tracker in his ex-wife’s vehicle and threatened to kill both her and her child. Officials say the threats came after Amy Goggins, who separated from Warford in 2023 after her husband’s domestic violence conviction, relocated to Castle Rock to escape the abuse.

According to investigators, police were alerted when Goggins discovered a GPS tracker hidden in her car despite a no-contact order. Authorities say Warford purchased the tracker while still under active probation supervision.

Investigators also mention that family members of Warford contacted the police after he bought five sets of handcuffs and a butane torch using a shared family Amazon account. He reportedly told them he planned to “wipe out” his ex-wife and child.

In addition, authorities say they are investigating reports of Warford allegedly attempting to acquire bomb making materials.

Warford is being held without bond. He faces up to 8 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for September 12.

“This case highlights a number of weaknesses in our criminal justice system, including the risk created for the public by placing violence-threatening defendants on probation and sending them back into our community. Jefferson County probation was no protection for our Douglas County citizen. Here, the jury saw past the faux-mental health defense he was permitted to spring on the jury at trial, " said District Attorney George Brauchler, on the jury’s decision

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.