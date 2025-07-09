Deceased driver identified from fatal crash at North Union Boulevard and Research Parkway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner’s office identified the deceased driver involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Research Parkway as 74-year-old Lana Arbogast.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports that it was dispatched to the area on June 29 at approximately 10 a.m. They say upon arrival, the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR were providing medical aid to the driver of a Hyundai SUI. The driver was Arbogast, and she was transported from the scene with serious injuries to a local hospital for further treatment.

CSPD says an investigation showed that the driver of the Hyundai Arbogast was eastbound on Research

Parkway, preparing to make a left turn to travel north on North Union Boulevard. The driver of an Audi Q7 was westbound on Research Parkway with a green light. As the Hyundai was making the left turn, on a flashing yellow turn arrow, the front of the Audi collided with the passenger side of the Hyundai.

On July 4, police say they were notified that Arbogast had passed away at a local hospital from the injuries suffered in the crash.

According to the police, no charges have been filed in the case as the investigation is still ongoing.

CSPD reports that this is the 21st traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this same time last year, there were 30 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs, police say.

