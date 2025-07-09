Certain RITZ crackers recalled, peanut butter variety may be mislabeled as cheese

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (KRDO) -- Select RITZ cracker sandwiches have been recalled after some peanut butter packs may have been mislabeled as cheese, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product," read a release by the FDA.

The FDA says that while the outer boxes are labeled correctly, individually wrapped packs inside may have the wrong label. They say that as of July 8, there were no reports of injuries or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC, the company that owns RITZ.

Here's a look at the recalled boxes:

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Dates 11.4 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches

- 8 Count (8 x 1.38-oz. 6-pack carton) 0 44000 88210 5 1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25

“AE” Plant Code Only



(located on top of package) 27.6 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches

- 20 Count (20 x 1.38-oz. 6-pack carton) 0 44000 07584 2 1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25

2 JAN 26 - 22 JAN 26

“AE” Plant Code Only



(located on top of package) 55.2 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches

– 40 Count (40 x 1.38-oz. 6-pack carton) 0 44000 07819 5 1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25

2 JAN 26 - 22 JAN 26

“AM” Plant Code Only



(located on top of package) 27.3 oz. RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich

20-Count Variety Pack

(20 packs of 10 Cheese 1.38-oz. packs

and 10 Peanut Butter 1.38-oz. packs) 0 44000 08095 2 2 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25

“RJ” Plant Code Only



(located on top of package)

Inside the boxes, people may find individually wrapped packages incorrectly labeled as cheese. Those may be labeled like this:

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Dates RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches (1.38oz. pack) 0 44000 00211 4 1 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25

2 JAN 26 – 22 JAN 26

“AE” Plant Code Only



(located on side of package)

Photos of the impacted products can be seen below. Please note that these photos were provided by the FDA. We apologize for the poor quality of the photos.

