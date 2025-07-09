‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ coming to HBO Max

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “The Big Bang Theory” universe is growing again.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions announced “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,” a new series coming to HBO Max.

According to a press release, the new show will center on comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, who is “tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon.”

Kevin Sussman played Stuart on the hit comedy “The Big Bang Theory” and will reprise the role on the new show.

The series will also star Lauren Lapkus, Stuart’s girlfriend Denise, Brian Posehn, Stuart’s geologist friend, and John Ross Bowie, as Barry Kripke. All are reprising characters they first played on “The Big Bang Theory.”

A press release adds: “Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

Sheldon and Leonard were played by Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki on the original series, but were not listed in the press release as being among the regular cast in the new show.

The show will be executive produced by creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady.

“I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone,” Lorre said in a statement. “Something the characters on ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ would have loved, hated, and argued about.”

“The process of writing this show with Chuck and Zak has been damn fun, and I’m certain that joy will come through the screen,” Prady added. “Putting characters we loved from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ into a complex science fiction story with the kind of mythology that those characters love while maintaining the comedic elements is incredibly satisfying.”

“The Big Bang Theory,” about a group of nerdy friends ran from 2007 to May 2019. The first spinoff, “Young Sheldon,” ran for seven seasons and concluded last year. “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” will debut its second season in the fall.

Warner Bros. and HBO Max are owned by CNN’s parent company.

