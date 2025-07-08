Woman arrested after trespassing into multiple homes, kicking responding police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a woman is in custody after she trespassed into multiple homes on the northwest side of town and assaulted a responding officer Monday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD),at around 11 a.m. on July 7 officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Crown Ridge Drive to investigate a series of reports from homeowners claiming a woman had unlawfully entered their residences.

On scene, officers learned that the suspect had entered three homes in the area before being removed by the homeowners at each location. The woman, identified as Lora Sibley, was known to be a resident of a house nearby, CSPD said.

While Lora was taken into custody for criminal trespassing, police say she kicked an officer in the thigh.

Lora was taken to the El Paso County Jail and now faces charges for felony assault and trespassing.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.