Night one of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. --- The following are unofficial results from the first performance of the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.
Bareback: 1. Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, LA, 86 points on Squaw Stomper 2. Brayze Schill, West Columbia, TX, 77 points. 3.(tie) Briar Dittmer, Van Meter, IA 76 points and Tristan Hansen, Dillon, MT, 76 points.
Breakaway Roping: 1. Kelsie Domer, Dublin, TX, 2.5 seconds. 2. Summer Williams, Mineral Wells, TX, 2.8 seconds 3. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Calgary, AB, 3.1 seconds. 4. Taylor Munsell, Alva, OK, 3.2 seconds.
Steer Wrestling: 1. Cimarron Thompson, Hobbs, NM, 4.6 seconds. 2. Landon Beardsworth, Red Deer County, AB, 4.7 seconds. 3. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, MT, 4.8seconds. 4. Reed Kraeger. Waco, NE, 6.1 seconds
Team Roping: 1. Grady Quam, Crossfield, AB / Brady Chappel, Moose Jaw, SK, 6.2 seconds. 2. Brady Tryan, Huntley, MT / Calgary Smith, Adams, OR, 7.1 seconds. 3. Bryor Minton, Witter Springs, CA / Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, CA, 8.7 seconds. 4. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX / Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX, 11.2 seconds.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY, 87 points on Collusion 2. Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, LA, 83 points. 3. Roper Kiesner, Ripley, OK, 83 points. 4. Nicholas Patterson, Blackfalds, AB, 80 points.
Tie-Down Roping: 1. Pecos Tatum, La Plata, NM, 9.6 seconds. 2. Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA 9.8 seconds. 3. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK, 10.6 seconds. 4. Riley Istre, Vinton, LA, 10.7 seconds.
Barrel Racing: 1.Emily Beisel Weatherford, OK, 17.17 seconds 2. Katelyn Scott, Odessa, TX, 17.21 seconds 3. Blake Molle, Chauvin, AB, 17.48 seconds 4. Austyn Tobey, Bemidji, MN, 17.57 seconds
Bull Riding: 1. Hudson Bolton, Milan,TN, 86.5 points on Baller