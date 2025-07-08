Skip to Content
Night one of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

Published 10:50 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. --- The following are unofficial results from the first performance of the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Bareback: 1. Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, LA, 86 points on Squaw Stomper 2. Brayze Schill, West Columbia, TX, 77 points. 3.(tie) Briar Dittmer, Van Meter, IA 76 points and Tristan Hansen, Dillon, MT, 76 points.

Breakaway Roping: 1. Kelsie Domer, Dublin, TX, 2.5 seconds. 2. Summer Williams, Mineral Wells, TX, 2.8 seconds 3. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Calgary, AB, 3.1 seconds. 4. Taylor Munsell, Alva, OK, 3.2 seconds.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Cimarron Thompson, Hobbs, NM, 4.6 seconds. 2. Landon Beardsworth, Red Deer County, AB, 4.7 seconds. 3. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, MT, 4.8seconds. 4. Reed Kraeger. Waco, NE, 6.1 seconds

Team Roping: 1. Grady Quam, Crossfield, AB / Brady Chappel, Moose Jaw, SK, 6.2 seconds. 2. Brady Tryan, Huntley, MT / Calgary Smith, Adams, OR, 7.1 seconds. 3. Bryor Minton, Witter Springs, CA / Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, CA, 8.7 seconds. 4. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX / Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX, 11.2 seconds.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY, 87 points on Collusion 2. Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, LA, 83 points. 3. Roper Kiesner, Ripley, OK, 83 points. 4. Nicholas Patterson, Blackfalds, AB, 80 points.

Tie-Down Roping: 1. Pecos Tatum, La Plata, NM, 9.6 seconds. 2. Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA 9.8 seconds. 3. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK, 10.6 seconds. 4. Riley Istre, Vinton, LA, 10.7 seconds.

Barrel Racing: 1.Emily Beisel Weatherford, OK, 17.17 seconds 2. Katelyn Scott, Odessa, TX, 17.21 seconds 3. Blake Molle, Chauvin, AB, 17.48 seconds 4. Austyn Tobey, Bemidji, MN, 17.57 seconds

Bull Riding: 1. Hudson Bolton, Milan,TN, 86.5 points on Baller

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

