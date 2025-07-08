Deputies’ pursuit of attempted murder suspect ends in crash in Adams County, suspect still on the run

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – An attempted murder and assault suspect in Adams County is still on the run after a deputy pursuit ended in a crash Monday evening.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) states that it is now investigating the crash, which occurred at approximately 5:13 p.m. on July 7 at East 78th Avenue and York Street.

According to CSP, the crash happened while deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office were actively pursuing an unnamed suspect, who was wanted for attempted homicide and first-degree assault. The suspect was driving a black Ford 150.

CSP says the suspect was traveling westbound on East 78th Avenue when they struck an uninvolved Subaru that was making a left-hand turn.

The suspect hit the Subaru's front passenger side, but both the driver and the passenger inside the Subaru weren't injured, CSP said.

Adams County deputies ended the pursuit when the suspect turned onto I-25 due to safety concerns. That suspect, who CSP did not publicly identify, is still on the run, according to the most recent update.

The crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.

