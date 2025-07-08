Cañon City PD ranks top three in the state after Special Olympics ‘Tip A Cop’ fundraiser

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cañon City Police Department placed third in the state, bringing home some of the most donations during a fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

According to the department, various Colorado law enforcement agencies participated in a "Tip a Cop" fundraiser at 33 Chili's restaurants.

During the single-night fundraiser, officers and Special Olympians greeted restaurant patrons and spoke with them about the mission of the Special Olympics. Chili's customers were given the opportunity to leave a donation after their meal.

Of the dozens of participating agencies, the Cañon City police helped raise the third-highest amount of funding with $2,897 in one night. Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction came in first and second place respectively, with $2,962 and $3,434.

In Colorado Springs, officials with the Special Olympics say four participating locations raised $5,511 altogether.

If you missed the event but would like to contribute to the Colorado Special Olympics, click here.

