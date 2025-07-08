Body of missing paddleboarder recovered from Chatfield State Park

LITTLETON, Colo. (KRDO) – Crews have recovered the body of a missing father who was knocked off his paddleboard by a gust of wind at Chatfield State Park Monday evening.

Witnesses tell Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) that the man and his two children were sharing one paddleboard when a large gust of wind knocked them into the reservoir at around 4:25 p.m. Nearby paddleboarders saw it happen and worked to rescue the two children, but were not able to rescue the father.

CPW park rangers, divers with West Metro Fire, South Metro Fire crews, and CPW's Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT) responded to begin searching for the man, using sonar and an underwater drone, CPW said.

His body was recovered around 7:15 p.m. He was not wearing a life jacket, CPW confirmed.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is now investigating the death, and the Jefferson County Coroner will release the man's identity at a later time.

CPW warns that weather conditions can change quickly in Colorado with strong, unexpected gusts, and encourages visitors to always check weather forecasts before heading outdoors.

The agency also stressed the importance of using a personal flotation device whenever you're out on the water.

"Always wear a life jacket while boating, kayaking, paddleboarding and recreating on the water in Colorado. Chatfield offers a free life jacket loaner station for any visitor," CPW said.

