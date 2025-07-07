Your pot is not as strong as advertised, researchers at CU Boulder find

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Researchers with CU Boulder and MedPharm Research say that your cannabis flower is probably not as strong as you thought.

According to a study funded by the Institute of Cannabis Research, nearly half (44%) of cannabis flower products had inaccurately labeled potency, with products less potent than advertised.

"Cannabis use has complex and wide-ranging effects, and we are working hard to better understand them,” said senior author Cinnamon Bidwell, associate professor of psychology and neuroscience at CU Boulder, in a release. “While that research plays out, we should, at the very least, be providing accurate information about the amount of THC in these products.”

While flower was found to be inaccurately labeled, researchers say that labels on cannabis concentrates were much more accurate. Researchers say 96% of concentrate labels correctly advertise THC potency.

THC levels in marijuana have significantly grown over the years. According to Bidwell's team, the average cannabis flower product had a THC content of about 21%. Concentrates have even more, with an average content of 71% THC, but some as high as 84%. To put it in perspective, the typical THC content in marijuana in the 1980s was only 8%.

“THC content has increased significantly, and we know that greater THC exposure is likely associated with greater risks, including risk of cannabis use disorder and some mental health issues,” said Bidwell.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.