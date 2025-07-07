Skip to Content
Section of Pikes Peak Greenway Trail damaged after recent rain

The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services says a section of the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail was damaged after recent storms.
Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services
The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services says a section of the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail was damaged after recent storms.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services says a section of the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail was damaged after recent storms.

According to the department, there is a closure near El Pomar Sports Complex. Officials say crews are around the area assessing for other damage.

"Please use caution, as you may encounter sediment in familiar trouble spots—and possibly some new ones," a spokesperson with the department said.

The parks department says those hitting the trail should slow down in areas that have a lot of debris or are muddy. Be sure to keep an eye out for crews and share the trail with other people out enjoying the outdoors.

