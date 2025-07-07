New Titanic artifact coming to Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Molly Brown House Museum will be showcasing a never-before-seen artifact from the Titanic.

The museum states that the artifact will be a letter sent directly from the Titanic, showcased in the exhibition "See Justice Done: The Legacy of the Titanic Survivors' Committee," which will be open until September 21.

Officials say the letter was written by a survivor, Archibald Gracie, who wrote to a friend while on board the ship using Titanic’s stationery. The museum says his letter included a foreboding message: “It is a fine ship, but I shall await my journey’s end before I pass judgment on her.”

Other artifacts will also be included in the exhibit including a letter by Margaret to her daughter Helen days after the Titanic disaster, filling in details of her experience, a mysterious flag with a patch that reads, “From the crew survivors to Mrs. J. J. Brown,” and the Egyptian talisman that survived the Titanic sinking in Mrs. Brown’s pocket.

Margaret "Molly" Brown is a survivor of the Titanic, whose house is now the home of the museum.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.