New Douglas County Bomb Squad robot helps remove dynamite

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says their new bomb squad robot, "Johnny 5-0" was put to work recently.

According to the sheriff's office, old dynamite was found inside a residential shed. The sheriff's office says the dynamite is usually used on construction sites, and the shed previously belonged to someone who owned a construction company.

The sheriff's office says dynamite can be unstable as it gets older, hence why they had to call in the bomb squad robot.

DCSO says Johnny 5-0 was able to safely remove the dynamite. According to the agency, it was safely relocated to a blast pit where it was detonated.

The sheriff's office says that if you ever come across any explosives or suspicious devices, contact your local law enforcement agency and do not touch it.

