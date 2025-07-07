Officer shot and man with rifle killed after exchange of fire at Border Patrol facility in Texas

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — A man with a rifle and tactical gear was killed after exchanging fire with law enforcement officers Monday morning at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, the Department of Homeland Security told CNN. One officer was shot and several more were injured in the incident, a federal official told CNN.

“This morning an individual opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas,” Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to CNN.

“Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter. This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

The officer who was shot is not facing life-threatening injuries but is receiving medical attention, a federal official told CNN.

The Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector posted on Facebook that “Early this morning, an active shooter incident occurred at Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector Annex.”

The post said the incident is under investigation and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

