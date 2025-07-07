Colorado emergency response volunteers on standby to assist in Texas floods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado emergency response crews from the American Red Cross and Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) Urban Search and Rescue are on standby to deploy to Texas to assist in the aftermath of devastating floods, according to spokespeople from the organizations.

CO-TF1 says their crews may be deployed to help with water rescues. The American Red Cross currently has nationwide crews on the ground working to provide emergency shelters and supplies.

The American Red Cross says families who are still trying to get in contact with someone impacted by the disaster should call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). They can also fill out a form at http://rdcrss.org/4nAM6Dw.

The Kerrville Police Department asked that residents in Texas not go out searching on their own, saying that doing so interferes with their search and rescue operations. The police department asked that those in the area looking to volunteer call 830-465-4797 or go to tcrcommunityos.org to give their information.

How to support from Colorado

For those looking to donate, Kerr County officials ask that donations be sent to the Kerr County Relief Fund.

Checks can also be made payable to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, and mailed to:

Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country

241 Earl Garrett Street, Kerrville, Texas 78028

The Center Point Volunteer Fire Department is also collecting donations via Venmo. It is under a Venmo Business account listed as Center Point Volunteer Fire Department. People need to look for the username @CPVFDTX.

NOTE: Beware of scams circulating on payment and donation platforms like GoFundMe and Venmo. The Center Point Volunteer Fire Department says scammers have been making accounts similar to their name. Always make sure you are sending money to a trusted source, and that their accounts match up with the information provided directly from the organization.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.