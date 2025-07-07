Both directions of Highway 50 closed near Highway 69 due to semi-truck rollover

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Highway 50 is closed near milepost 247 after a semi-truck rollover crash, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP says the crash is near Highway 69, and maps show the closure runs between Sand Gulch and North Road.

Both directions of Highway 50 are closed, and CSP says the closure is expected to last for roughly 4 to 5 hours.

Officials say there is a detour onto Fremont County Road 1A. Drivers should expect delays.

