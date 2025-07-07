At least one person taken to the hospital in reported head-on crash near North Nevada Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are on scene of a crash at Mount View Lane and North Nevada Avenue. Police say they got the call around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

CSPD was not able to independently verify this at the time of KRDO's inquiry, but said callers reported witnessing a head-on crash. A KRDO13 crew at the scene says one car is rolled over.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital, CSPD said. No word on that person's condition.

Drivers should avoid the area, as CSPD says it will take time to clear the crash.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.