A new deputy on four paws is taking the streets of El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) --The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) unveiled its newest German Shepherd police K9, Mako, on June 7.

EPCSO says Mako will join the sheriff's office's K9 unit, where he will assist with a variety of tasks, including tracking, searches, and apprehending suspects.

Mako's new handler, Deputy Dakota Richardson, says that the addition of this new police dog is a dream come true for him.

"So since I've, since I was 12, um, I've wanted to be a canine handler. My grandfather helped train police dogs in northern California, mostly involving German shepherds. I fell in love with the dog breed then, as well as just the process of training them and seeing how useful they can be," said Richardson.

Officials say Mako is originally from the Czech Republic, born on June 24, 2021, and was gifted to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office by the Fountain Police Department, where he served from April 2023 through May 2025.

EPSCO says that during his time with Fountain PD, K9 Mako was deployed 85 times for narcotics detection, resulting in 71 seizures and 42 arrests. His work led to the recovery of 187 grams of methamphetamine, 25 fentanyl pills, 7 grams of cocaine, and 1 gram of heroin.

In addition to narcotics deployments, Mako completed four patrol deployments, assisted in three arrests, located two firearms, and found four individuals, each resulting in peaceful surrenders, says EPSCO.

Officials say Mako has already achieved national certification in patrol and narcotics through the National Police Canine Association.

His recruitment comes as the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is expanding its K9 team following recent retirements.

“Mako is a high-drive, hardworking K9 and a welcome addition, a manpower multiplier, and an important resource for our Office,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “His proven track record in both narcotics and patrol work will immediately strengthen our capabilities in the field and at our jail.

