Skip to Content
News

Multiple hospitalized after crash involving semi-truck near Larkspur

CDOT
By
Published 3:25 PM

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple people are in the hospital after a crash on I-25 near Larkspur, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

A state trooper tells KRDO13 that 4 vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in the crash just before noon. Troopers say it occurred on I-25 northbound near mile marker 169, which is between Greenland Road and Upper Lake Gulch Road.

CSP says several people were sent to the hospital, but it's unclear how many and what car they were in. Troopers say at least one person has potentially serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 41-year-old man from Johnstown, Colorado, was issued a citation, according to CSP. State troopers could not confirm what the citation was for.

A photo of some of the slowing in the area hours after the crash, courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
Another image showing congestion on I-25 northbound near the crash around three hours after it occurred, courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.