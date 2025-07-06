Multiple hospitalized after crash involving semi-truck near Larkspur

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple people are in the hospital after a crash on I-25 near Larkspur, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

A state trooper tells KRDO13 that 4 vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in the crash just before noon. Troopers say it occurred on I-25 northbound near mile marker 169, which is between Greenland Road and Upper Lake Gulch Road.

CSP says several people were sent to the hospital, but it's unclear how many and what car they were in. Troopers say at least one person has potentially serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 41-year-old man from Johnstown, Colorado, was issued a citation, according to CSP. State troopers could not confirm what the citation was for.

A photo of some of the slowing in the area hours after the crash, courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).