BREAKING: Two people hurt in southeast Colorado Springs stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man has been arrested after police say he broke into a home and stabbed a couple on the southeast side of town.

Police got a call about two people bleeding at a home on Cana Grove around 5:00 Sunday morning.

Investigators say the suspect, Michael Sotelo-Ballesteros, was still there when police arrived.

According to police, Sotelo-Ballesteros told officers he had a previous relationship with the female.

We're told he assaulted officers before they were able to get him into handcuffs.

Sotelo-Ballesteros was charged with attempted murder, assault and burglary.

The two victims inside the home and the officers who were hurt are expected to be okay.