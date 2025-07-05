Safeway, Albertsons strike halts as tentative labor deal is reached

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Workers at dozens of Colorado Safeway and Albertsons stores ended their strike Saturday, July 5, after striking a tentative new labor deal with the grocery chain's parent company.

The announcement came in a social media post from the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 (UFCW). The union described the deal as "all gains, no concessions."

Among the dozens of key provisions hammered out during those negotiations are higher wages, improved dental and vision benefits, a fully funded pension, and protections against union work going to gig companies such as Doordash.

The union said the parent company, Albertsons, has also agreed to terminate all temporary replacement workers.

The new contract is still subject to a ratification vote by union members, which is expected sometime over the coming week.

In the meantime, those who hit the picket lines are expected to return to the job Monday.