TSA partners with Colorado Springs Airport to expand PreCheck benefits for military members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced a new partnership with the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) to enhance the travel experience for local military service members and their families.

TSA says it will be introducing expedited access at COS's TSA PreCheck lanes for active-duty service members and their families.

"In support of our military service members and families, including at nearby Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Space Force Base as well as the U.S. Air Force Academy, COS will offer front-of-the-line privileges for military families," TSA said in a press release announcing the partnership.

In addition to faster PreCheck screening, the agency said on high-traffic days, COS may open a dedicated screening lane for members of the military community. Those expanded services apply to all military travelers passing through Colorado.

“We are proud to support our military members as they travel through COS,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Douglas Cruz. “TSA COS has a strong partnership with our local armed forces community, and expanding TSA PreCheck benefits will directly assist the approximately 40,000 active-duty service members and their families stationed in the Colorado Springs area.”

Other TSA benefits for the military community include:

Free TSA PreCheck enrollment for Gold Star families

$25 discount on PreCheck enrollment for spouses of active-duty personnel

TSA PreCheck remains free for all uniformed service members

For more information on TSA military benefits and travel support, you can visit www.tsa.gov/military and www.tsa.gov/travel/tsa-cares.

