The 2nd annual Haircuts for Heroes brings fun for the military community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Dozens took part in the 2nd Annual Haircuts for Heroes event, held by Neons Salon and Barbershop and EXP Military Network.

This is the second year the owner of Neons Salon & Barbershop has put together this event; last year, the event completed 150 haircuts. Matthew Ruotolo, one of the organizers, said this year they hope to do even more.

At the event, veterans can also find resources for themselves and their families.

Ruotolo gave KRDO13 an insight into how this event all started.

"We just sat down, all three of us. We had coffee, we talked about it, and they just came from an idea. And then look at what it's turned into today," said Ruotolo.

That's how Haircuts for Heroes was created. Fast forward a year, and it's already grown so much, says Ruotolo.

"We've got a lot more resource is now for the military, a lot more veteran owned businesses. We've got some great food out there as well," said Ruotolo.

Delrae Vasquez tells KRDO13 that he knows firsthand what this event means to military families.

"As a military spouse and as a veteran wife whose husband struggles with PTSD, it's really important for us to be able to give back and provide resources and support to the community," said Vasquez. "Donate to our donation box, that money that we'll send to our deployment soldiers. On our flight to southern Colorado. And that really takes care of our previous veterans who served in World War II, Vietnam, and the Korean War."

This event will continue until 9 p.m. at 6130 Barnes Rd. Colorado Springs, CO 80922.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.