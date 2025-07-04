Switchbacks fall to Louisville in annual July 4th game

The Switchbacks fell to Louisville 1-0 on Friday night, despite a strong second half. Colorado Springs dominated the second half of play against Louisville City FC, but could not capitalize with an equalizing goal.

In the second half, the Switchbacks had a number of opportunities to tie the game. Akeem Ward found Anthony Fontana in the box, but his shot was saved.

Later, an open shot by Quenzi Huerman went over the goal. Shortly after that, Levonte Johnson saw a shot hit the crossbar, and the Switchbacks were never able to change their fortunes.

The Switchbacks will hit the road for their next game on July 19th against Birmingham.