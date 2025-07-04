Skip to Content
News

Major Colorado highway shut down as deputies investigate deadly shooting

By
today at 4:57 AM
Published 4:54 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Deputies say a major Colorado highway will be shut down for hours as they investigate a deadly shooting.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said it received a call at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, reporting a robbery on Highway 85 between Main Street and Academy Boulevard.

When they arrived at the intersection, deputies found two people dead on scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

EPSO says they have identified 23-year-old Eddie Charles Jackson as a person of interest in this case. At this time, no one has been taken into custody.

Highway 85-87 is expected to remain closed for several hours as deputies investigate.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.