Major Colorado highway shut down as deputies investigate deadly shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Deputies say a major Colorado highway will be shut down for hours as they investigate a deadly shooting.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said it received a call at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, reporting a robbery on Highway 85 between Main Street and Academy Boulevard.

When they arrived at the intersection, deputies found two people dead on scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

EPSO says they have identified 23-year-old Eddie Charles Jackson as a person of interest in this case. At this time, no one has been taken into custody.

Highway 85-87 is expected to remain closed for several hours as deputies investigate.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.

