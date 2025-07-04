El Paso deputies make arrest in Highway 85/87 overnight deadly shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office has confirmed an arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in a robbery in the area of Highway 85 near Main Street. Two were found dead on the scene.

Eddie Lacharles Jackson, 23, was arrested at Denver International Airport (DIA) and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and is currently being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said that it received a call reporting a robbery on the highway. When deputies arrived at the intersection, they found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say that during the investigation, they identified Jackson as a person of interest. Officers located Jackson at the DIA. The Denver Police Department contacted Jackson and detained him until detectives arrived, says officials.

Highway 85/87 was closed for several hours while evidence was collected, but has since reopened.

