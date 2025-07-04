CSFD is on scene of trench rescue near Cimarron Hills

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department crews are on scene of a trench rescue near Cimarron Hills, close to 5789 Badenoch Terrace.

CSFD reports a male in a 10-foot trench buried up to his waist.

CSFD says he is conscious and breathing.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Officials say Colorado Springs Utilities is responding with a vacuum truck to assist with the rescue.

CSFD says Battalion 4, Truck 10, Engine 21, Heavy Rescue 17, Collapse 17, Special Operations 52, and Medical Lieutenant 74 are all on scene

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

