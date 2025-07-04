CMZoo Bald Eagle Ouray shares a special day with America

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZOO) spreads the news that the Fourth of July isn't just America's birthday, but it's also Ouray the Bald Eagle's designated hatchday.

CMZoo says Ouray is considered a 'golden eagle' because she's well into her golden years by now, at the expected age of 33. Officials say they are unsure of her exact age or hatch date due to her arrival at the zoo being after she was injured in the wild, but the zoo has chosen July 4th as Ouray's birthday.

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the life expectancy of a bald eagle in human care is 16 years.

CMZoo confirms that Ouray arrived at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in March 2006 from the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, which had taken her in after a wing injury left her unable to fly in 2002.

CMZoo says Ouray has a special relationship with her keepers where she shows her talents by being a pro at target training and is currently working hard on crate training. The zoo mentions that she's also a great problem solver and loves opening her enrichment items. Officials say you can also find her washing her beak and feet after every meal.

The zoo says for the past 18 years, Ouray's signature calls have been a soundtrack for guests and staff.

CMZoo reminds others that bald eagles are federally protected, and it is illegal to own them for falconry purposes in the United States. However, they say some organizations, like CMZoo, have special permits to care for bald eagles that cannot be released back into the wild, like Ouray.

