Tourists find human remains while visiting Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A family visiting from Illinois found human remains while hiking around Rocky Mountain National Park, our partners at 9News in Denver report.

The family, which included a 12-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter, was visiting in mid-June.

The family told 9News that they were planning on hiking to the Alpine Visitor Center. Their son had wandered about 200 yards off the trail when they say he came across the remains.

According to the family, it was skeletal remains. The family described the remains they saw as having a "detached leg," lying face down.

“The confusion is, like, why was it out in the open? And do they do any foot patrol?” Kristina Chavez, the mother of the family, said. "It’s difficult as a parent to know that your child has seen something that they can never unsee."

Chavez says park rangers cleared out the area. Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park confirmed to 9News that remains were found in the area.

Authorities have said there are no known missing person cases that match the remains. Park rangers say that at this time, they do not believe the death was suspicious.

