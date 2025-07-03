Here’s how the feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has unfolded

By Clare Duffy and Amy O’Kruk, CNN

(CNN) — A public feud between President Donald Trump and his on-again, off-again ally, billionaire Elon Musk, reignited this week after an apparent truce lasted less than a month.

Musk resumed his criticism of Trump’s massive tax and domestic policy bill on Monday, as Republican leaders push to shore up support for the legislation and pushes to get it to the president’s desk by July 4. The Tesla CEO also repeatedly threatened to create a new political party if the agenda bill passes.

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day,” Musk said in an X post Monday evening.

Trump fired back by threatening to use the Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk helped to create with the stated purpose of reducing “waste” and government spending, to target the subsidies the tech titan’s companies receive.

The renewed dispute comes after Trump and Musk first began publicly fighting about the bill last month, which raged for several days across social media and in the Oval Office. During that first round of barbs, other prominent figures from the president’s and the tech leader’s respective orbits also joined in, some taking sides and others calling for the feud to end.

The public fighting briefly died down, with Musk deleting some of his earlier posts, before kicking off again this week.

The dispute signals just how much and how quickly the relationship between Trump and the world’s richest man has broken down because of disagreement over the agenda bill. Musk was, up until recently, a staunch supporter of the president and near-constant figure in the White House. In an event honoring his formal exit from government work in early April, Musk said he would remain “a friend and an adviser” to the Trump administration.

Here’s a timeline of the feud:

This is a developing feud. The timeline will be updated with new developments.

