Three dead, including two children, after crash on eastbound I-70 near Limon

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Three people are dead, including two children, after a crash on eastbound Interstate 70 west of Limon Wednesday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

CSP says at 2:31 p.m. on July 2, the agency responded to a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-70, near mile marker 348. The crash involved a semi-truck hauling a trailer and a 2021 Subaru Forester.

The agency said a preliminary investigation indicated that the Subaru, which had five occupants at the time of the crash, had rear-ended the semi.

Three people in the Subaru, including two children, died at the scene, CSP said. The driver of the Subaru was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the semi was not injured, the agency confirmed.

Eastbound lanes of the interstate are now reopened after being closed yesterday between exits 340 and 348 due to the crash and subsequent investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under active investigation, CSP said.

