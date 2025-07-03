The first-ever pedal-powered party trolley is coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The city of Colorado Springs is about to have its first-ever pedal-powered party trolley. The local motive party bike is a 16-passenger, driver-guided, pedal-powered experience.

Johnny Joy is the co-owner of the Local Motive Party Bike. He and his wife got the idea of bringing this to the Springs after a trip to Nashville. And earlier this year, they got to work. The goal is to attract more tourism to their area.

"We got this built custom for us in Spain. We had to watch it travel across the Atlantic Ocean, and all the way to Houston, and then get on a train. It was quite the journey, but we got it here, just a couple of days ago," said Joy.

Joy told KRDO that, "Local businesses are literally the backbone of Colorado Springs. We need them more than anything, and with the amount of people that continue to move to Colorado Springs, and the tourism of Colorado Springs."

This attraction is designed to be tourism-friendly, allowing people to have a memorable experience while exploring the downtown area.

"Going to do things like the local legends tour, where you could maybe go to Phantom Canyon and Jack Quinn's in the Antlers, and then our guides will sit there and give you history about where you're going, about the streets, about where the center of Colorado Springs actually is," said Joy.

