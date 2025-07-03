Rocky Ford family raising money for possible cure to son’s rare, terminal disease

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Rocky Ford family is sharing their story as they fight to save their young son’s life.

Three-year-old Mason Matthews has a rare and terminal genetic condition called Mucolipidosis Type II, something most people have never heard of.

Mason’s mom, Jaymie Matthews, said they first knew something was wrong at birth when their son was born full term, but couldn’t breathe on his own.

"He had a very traumatic birth experience with him, and it took three months to get him diagnosed because we just could not figure out what it was," she said.

Doctors eventually diagnosed Mason in November 2021. Mucolipidosis Type II is a lysosomal storage disorder, meaning Mason’s body can’t properly break down and process certain molecules, leading to severe developmental and physical complications.

His mother tells us at KRDO13 that Mason cannot walk, talk, or swallow like most children his age. He’s carried everywhere, rolls on the floor to get around, and experiences constant joint pain that makes it difficult to hold or grasp anything.

"It’s a very difficult life for a little three-year-old," his mom said.

Despite that, Mason’s family says he’s still “spunky,” full of laughter, and lights up every room.

The Matthews family spent months searching for any available treatment. They even flew to Boston to meet with specialists, only to be told there was nothing that could be done.

Now, their hope lies with a team of researchers at Cure Mucolipidosis. Scientists are working on a gene therapy that could potentially treat, or even cure, the disease. But to move forward with human clinical trials, the team needs to raise $192,000.

Mason’s family has launched a verified GoFundMe campaign to help them reach their goal.

"We’ve never been more hopeful that a cure could happen in his lifetime," Jaymie said.

To support Mason and help fund the clinical trial, click here.

