Nique Clifford introduced by Kings

Published 10:54 PM

Colorado Springs native Nique Clifford has realized a dream.

The former Vanguard Courser was introduced to Kings fans after Sacramento drafted Clifford with the 24th overall pick.

"It's a dream. It's it still doesn't even feel real that I'm sitting here right now," Clifford said. "We've worked our whole lives for this moment. And so, like you said, it's just the beginning. But, you know, there's so much more work to be done. But, you know, you've got to take it, take it all in and be extremely grateful for, you know, the position we're sitting in because there's probably .001% of people in the world that get to do this. So just being grateful for the opportunity and then, you know, just getting back to back to the drawing board and trying to get better."

Clifford will wear number five this season.

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

