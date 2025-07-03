Skip to Content
Fugitive wanted nationwide located, captured in Custer County

Custer County Sheriff's Office
Published 6:39 AM

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A man wanted on a nationwide warrant for narcotics trafficking is now in custody after being located in Custer County on Wednesday, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said.

According to CCSO, deputies received an alert on July 2 that Paul Hendrych, a nationwide fugitive from justice, had entered the county.

The sheriff's office said Hendrych had a nationwide warrant out of Arizona for trafficking narcotics, along with a previous weapons history.

CCSO deputies subsequently located Hendrych's vehicle in a business parking lot, and shortly after, spotted him nearby wearing shorts and a t-shirt and holding no visible weapon.

Concerned that he might attempt to enter his vehicle and potentially gain access to a firearm, deputies arrested Hendrych as he was leaving the business and walking towards his car.

The sheriff's office said Hendrych will now be transported to the Fremont County jail to await extradition to Arizona.

