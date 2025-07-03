Charges dropped against final officer in deadly 2022 shooting of Christian Glass

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The final remaining case against an officer charged in connection with the 2022 shooting death of Christian Glass has been dismissed, according to our Denver news affiliate KUSA.

22-year-old Glass was shot and killed after he called 911 for help when his car broke down in Clear Creek County. During the call, Glass exhibited signs he was having a mental health crisis and told the dispatcher he had possible weapons in his car, such as a hammer and knives.

Several officers engaged with Glass for over an hour, but Glass refused to get out of his car. Body camera footage shows Clear Creek County Deputy Andrew Buen breaking Glass' car window, shooting him with bean bag rounds and deploying a Taser before fatally shooting him five times in the chest.

In April, Buen was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of criminally negligent homicide.

Former Georgetown Police Marshal Randy Williams was one of six officers on scene the night Glass was fatally shot. In 2023, prosecutors charged all six of those officers for failing to intervene.

Charges against two of those officers were dropped last year, and the charges against three others were dropped in May after they took a plea deal that included making training videos on de-escalation tactics to stop excessive force.

Williams was the last officer still facing charges. Prosecutors tell KUSA that Williams' plea deal involved completing community service and writing an apology letter to the family, leading to the dismissal of the case against him.

