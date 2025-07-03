Chaffee County says they’ve already had a small fire due to fireworks

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reports that they have already had a small fire caused by a firework.

According to the CCSO, the fire occurred on a backcountry road, allegedly caused by a firework thrown out of a moving vehicle's window this evening, June 3.

Courtesy: Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

CCSO urges others to use extreme caution this weekend while celebrating, reminding others that throwing fireworks out of a moving vehicle in dry vegetation is "just foolish," says CCSO.

CCSO asks if you have any information about the individual responsible for the fire to call the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-539-2596.

