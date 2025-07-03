CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear breaks into, destroys unlocked car in Colorado foothills

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A Saturday morning vehicle break-in in the Colorado foothills turned out to have an unusual suspect — a bear!

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), a deputy responded to a report of a vehicle break-in outside a residence on the morning of June 28. When he arrived on scene, he discovered that the intruder was still inside the car.

"Oh, there's a bear in there!" the deputy can be heard saying on bodycam footage as he looks in the car's window.

The deputy is then seen attaching a rope to the vehicle's door handle before stepping behind another vehicle and pulling the car's door open, allowing the bear to escape.

The deputy then approaches the car and opens the door completely, showing the car's now-utterly demolished interior.

"Your car is destroyed. Oh, gosh," the deputy says.

Wildlife experts say encounters like this typically increase during the warmer months, when bears are actively foraging for food.

JCSO recommends double-checking that your windows are rolled up, doors are locked, and any edible items are removed from your vehicle.

“Bears are good at breaking into vehicles, but not so good at getting out,” the sheriff's office posted on social media. "This is a good reminder to keep your vehicles locked, even when at home."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.