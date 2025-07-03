4 dead, at least 14 others injured after mass drive-by shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO (KRDO) – Four people are dead and 14 others have been hospitalized after a mass drive-by shooting outside a Chicago nightclub late Wednesday night, ABC News reports.

Two women and two men were killed, and at least three of the 14 people hospitalized were in critical condition at the last report.

The shooting happened in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, on the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue.

The Chicago Police Department reported that a dark-colored vehicle drove past a group standing outside a downtown Chicago nightclub before at least one suspect opened fire.

The vehicle immediately fled the scene, police say. At this time, no suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

