Trump says Israel has ‘agreed to the necessary conditions’ to finalize 60-day ceasefire in Gaza

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel had “agreed to the necessary conditions” to finalize a ceasefire in Gaza, though it was not immediately clear whether Hamas would accept the terms.

Two administration officials said Hamas still had to agree to the deal. In a post on Truth social, Trump said the Qataris and the Egyptians would deliver it.

“My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza,” Trump wrote. “Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War. The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

CNN reported earlier that Qatari officials had submitted to both Hamas and Israel on Tuesday a new proposal for a 60-day ceasefire, which is backed by the Trump administration, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The proposal was finalized after months of behind-the-scenes efforts led by President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, the source said. It was submitted on the same day that Israel’s Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer visited Washington for meetings with top Trump administration officials.

Despite Trump’s statement, an Israeli source familiar with the matter said Israel had not approved the new proposal, which revolves around timetables and guarantees for ending the war, the critical sticking points in previous negotiations. The source did not provide details on the updated language in the proposal about the guarantees. Netanyahu may send a delegation to participate in ceasefire talks following his meeting with Trump, they added.

The new proposal comes just days after Qatar helped broker a ceasefire between Iran and Israel after US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, and months after an initial Trump administration-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza was rejected by Hamas.

A source told CNN that the new version – which the Qataris also worked on – attempted to take into account Hamas’ concerns with the earlier proposal. During the ceasefire, Israeli hostages would be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, the source added.

The White House did not comment on the details of the proposal, which were reported before Trump’s Truth Social post.

Trump is scheduled to meet on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who CNN has reported was weighing whether to pursue a ceasefire or intensify attacks on Gaza. On Tuesday, an Israeli military official told CNN that Israel had not fully achieved all of its war goals, but as Hamas’ forces have shrunk and gone into hiding, it has become more difficult to effectively target what remains of the militant group.

Netanyahu said Sunday that “many opportunities have opened up” following Israel’s military operations in Iran, including the possibility of bringing home the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

Trump told reporters Tuesday that he would be “very firm” in discussions with Netanyahu at next week’s planned White House meeting and predicted the prime minister wanted to end the war.

“He wants to. I can tell you he wants to. I think we’ll have a deal next week,” Trump said.

But even with a new proposal on the table, agreeing to a ceasefire remains a major challenge. Hamas has long pushed for a permanent ceasefire, so it is unclear if it would agree to a temporary 60-day truce. Hamas also still maintains its core demand that the war needs to end and that it would have to stay in power, which Israel will not allow, said a separate source familiar with the matter.

Still, there have been some indications that Hamas is willing to show some leniency on its hardline positions, the source said.

