Prevent fires this Fourth of July by picking up a bucket from the Pueblo Fire Department

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) wants you to join the "Bucket Brigade!" It's all part of their firework safety program this Fourth of July.

Inspired by the historical bucket brigade where neighbors helped neighbors put out fires, this program encourages kids to remind adults to soak spent fireworks overnight. This simple step prevents trash, garage, and home fires caused by improper disposal.

"What we encourage you to do is fill this bucket with water and, once you've used the firework, you take the firework and put it into the bucket," said PFD Community Risk Reduction Captain Dan Jones. "Leave it to soak over night and that way it has time to cool down and is fully extinguished."

You can pick up a bucket on Wednesday, July 2, and Thursday, July 3, at the Lake Minnequa Veterans Memorial Park between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. PFD will also have buckets at their admin office located at 1551 Bonforte Blvd. for pick up during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The admin office will be closed on the Fourth of July.

If you can't make it in to get a bucket from PFD, any bucket at home will do. Watch an informational video here.

