One person airlifted after crash on westbound I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel, westbound lanes closed

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), westbound I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel is closed due to a crash.

According to the agency, one person had to be airlifted to a local hospital.

CDOT says there was also a hazardous materials spill with the crash, and hazmat teams are on site clearing the area. Traffic is being detoured on US 6/ Loveland Pass. There is no timeline for reopening, and drivers should expect delays.

