New Tennessee law strips teens of driving privileges if they are found guilty of bullying

(CNN) — A new Tennessee law aims to combat bullying by targeting teenagers where it may hurt the most: revoking their ability to drive. The legislation, which took effect Tuesday, allows courts to suspend for up to a year the driver’s licenses of minors found guilty of bullying or cyberbullying.

“Bullying can cause long-term harm that results in mental health problems later in a person’s life. Most acts of violence and suicides are noted as the result of being bullied. I simply got tired of nothing being done to stop bullying,” State Rep. Lowell Russell, who sponsored the bill, told CNN in a statement.

The measure, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, has been hailed by supporters as a step to address a pervasive problem.

Russell explained the driving restrictions will be enforced in two ways. The court will notify the Tennessee Department of Safety to prevent a driver’s license from being issued to anyone found guilty of bullying in a court of law. Or “if they are caught driving on a suspended license, they will receive additional penalties,” he said.

The law allows some flexibility for first-time offenders.

Teens who lose their licenses may apply for a restricted one, allowing them to drive to everyday destinations such as school, work or church. However, the process involves several steps: teens must apply within 10 days of the court’s decision, pay a $20 application fee, meet age requirements, and pass necessary driving tests. They must then obtain judicial approval, which will specify exactly when and where they are permitted to drive.

“I think it’s great that the state is stepping up to try to do something about bullying,” Scott Payne, a manager for Contact Care Line, a Knoxville-based social services organization, told CNN affiliate WVLT.

Still, Payne urged the need to consider measures that go beyond penalties.

“I would like to see, going forward, movement towards working with the bullies,” he said. “Bullies aren’t just born. They don’t just pop up. They’re products of their environment. So we need to be talking with them and finding out what’s going on in their lives that’s bringing about this type of behavior from them.”

The new legislation builds on Tennessee’s previous efforts to combat bullying. In 2024, lawmakers clarified the state’s definitions of bullying and cyberbullying, aiming to prevent the violence and suicides often linked to these behaviors.

“I certainly hope it’s a move that helps people seek help,” Payne said. “Seeking help is a strength, not a weakness.”

