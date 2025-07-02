HSPPR warns of scam targeting people looking for lost pets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As if looking for a lost pet wasn't difficult enough, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is now warning of a scam targeting those exact people.

According TO HSPPR, people missing their pets may receive phone calls from someone pretending to represent the shelter. Typically, the scammer will then request payment over the phone or through Venmo to return the pet. The person on the phone doesn't have the pet and is after quick money.

HSPPR says that they will never request money over the phone to return pets to their owners. Furthermore, they will not ask for verification codes or mention pet trackers on Instagram, WhatsApp, or other messaging apps.

If you happen to receive a suspicious call, please don't share personal information. You should visit the HSPPR Admissions office and speak with a staff member in person to verify any claims.

