Free Ice Cream for Life Jackets: CPW Pushes Safety Ahead of July 4th Weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ahead of what's expected to be a busy 4th of July weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is taking more steps to make sure people are wearing life jackets at Lake Pueblo, after four people not wearing life jackets have drowned this year.

According to Lake Pueblo Rangers, they have teamed up with local ice cream shops to donate coupons for free ice cream if you are caught wearing a life jacket.

Officials tell KRDO13 that it's a different story if you are caught without a life vest. By law, children under the age of 13 must wear a life jacket if on a vessel, which includes boats, paddle boards, and kayaks.

Park rangers say anyone over 13 doesn’t have to wear a life jacket, but they do have to have one on board. However, rangers suggest adults keep them on at all times for good measure and to be a good role model for the little ones.

Officials confirm that individuals can get fined up to one hundred dollars for not following the rules.

Park Rangers tell KRDO13 that the good news is that most people are now following the rules, thanks to new initiatives they’ve implemented.

Park Ranger Erin Steinman said, “This is the first year that we’ve had the life jacket loaner stations. We’ve seen life jacket compliance go way up with the life jacket stations there, which is great.”

CPW says it cannot force people to follow the rules, but it hopes these incentives will be enough.

According to CPW, the south fishing area and the sailboat area at Lake Pueblo offer free life jackets for infants, children, and adults to borrow.

