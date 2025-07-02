Colorado city looks to use drones to respond to illegal fireworks calls

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado city might be using drones this 4th of July to investigate complaints about illegal fireworks.

According to our partners at 9News in Denver, the Wheatridge Police Department has drones on hand in case they need to inspect wooded or otherwise hard-to-reach areas for illegal fireworks.

“We try to make sure that we have plenty of officers to man the streets during those days,” Alex Rose, public information officer for the Wheat Ridge Police Department, told 9News. “We're going to be proactive in terms of having a lot of boots on the ground. We're going to be spread out throughout the city, but one of the tools that we have in our toolbox is drones.”

In Colorado, in-air fireworks are illegal for the general public to light due to fire danger.

Here in Colorado Springs, simply possessing these types of fireworks can result in a fine up to $2,500 and/or up to 189 days in jail.

KRDO13 has reached out to some of our local law enforcement agencies to see if they plan to use drones on 4th of July. This article may be updated.

