Castle Rock man dead in presumed drowning after scuba diving in Hawaii

HILO, Hawaii (KRDO) -- The Hawaii Police Department says a Castle Rock man has died, possibly from drowning, while visiting the island with family.

Police say that 51-year-old Greg Durocher died after scuba diving lessons.

According to police, they were called out to Waiolena Beach Park on Monday afternoon. Durocher had reportedly been in the water for about 40 minutes. Police were told that he had returned to shore, complaining of breathing problems, and shortly after became unresponsive.

The dive instructor and his family performed CPR until first responders arrived.

He was taken to the hospital, but police say he died shortly after.

The coroner's office is tasked with performing an autopsy to officially confirm the cause of death.

