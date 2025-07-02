5 things to know for July 2: USAID, Ukraine munitions, Trump megabill, Climate change, Paramount settlement

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — Tennessee teens who pick on their classmates may soon have to walk to school. A new state law that took effect this week will give courts the ability to suspend a minor’s driver’s license for up to a year if found guilty of bullying or cyberbullying.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. USAID

The dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), as ordered by President Donald Trump and enacted by the Department of Government Efficiency, has seen funding for thousands of foreign assistance programs frozen or slashed. Now, a new study estimates that the loss of that funding could result in more than 14 million additional deaths by 2030. Nearly a third of those deaths — more than 4.5 million — are estimated to be among children younger than 5. The authors of the study said the effects of the cuts would be similar in scale to a global pandemic or a major armed conflict.

2. Ukraine munitions

The Trump administration has paused some shipments of weapons, including air defense missiles, to Ukraine. The decision to halt such shipments comes as Russia has intensified its near-nightly air attacks on Ukraine, often using hundreds of drones and missiles. Since Russia first invaded in 2022, the US has been the single biggest donor of military aid to Ukraine. However, after President Trump returned to power, US support for Kyiv shifted. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said the decision to pause the weapons shipments was made “to put America’s interests first.”

3. Trump megabill

The Senate passed President Trump’s sweeping domestic agenda bill on Tuesday after Vice President JD Vance broke a 50-50 tie. The controversial legislation will infuse more money into the Pentagon and border security agencies, downsize safety-net programs like Medicaid and add nearly $3.3 trillion to the deficit over a decade, according to an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office. As the bill heads back to the House, GOP leaders are racing to get it approved and on the president’s desk by July 4.

4. Climate change

In an effort to eliminate all climate-related research work at NOAA, the Trump administration’s proposed budget will defund the Mauna Loa laboratory in Hawaii. Since the 1950s, scientists at that lab have gathered the most conclusive evidence of human-caused climate change that’s driving sea level rise, supercharging weather and destroying food systems. The budget proposal would also defund many other climate labs, including instrument sites comprising the US government’s greenhouse gas monitoring network, which stretches from northern Alaska to the South Pole.

5. Paramount settlement

CBS News parent company Paramount Global said late Tuesday it has agreed to pay $16 million to resolve a lawsuit filed by President Trump over a “60 Minutes” news report last fall. Although legal experts agreed that the suit was frivolous and dangerous — and CBS defended “60 Minutes” on First Amendment grounds — corporate priorities outweighed journalistic principles. Paramount has been trying for months to complete a lucrative merger with Skydance Media, but the deal required approval from the Trump administration. Paramount said the lawsuit was “completely separate from, and unrelated to, the Skydance transaction and the FCC approval process.” Nevertheless, Shari Redstone, Paramount’s controlling shareholder, stands to make hundreds of millions of dollars if the deal goes through.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Too darn hot

A marine heat wave in the Mediterranean Sea that combined with a powerful heat dome is causing Europe to swelter. Even the Eiffel Tower in Paris had to close.

Popular performer injured

Red Panda was doing her halftime show at the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night when she fell off her unicycle, which stretches about 8 feet above the court.

Let’s dive into it

The new Netflix documentary, “Shark Whisperer,” has people talking. Is conservationist Ocean Ramsey bringing attention to the plight of sharks or is she risking her life for fame?

What’s in a name?

Actor Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Welcome to Wrexham”) has decided to legally change his name.

Egg-cellent news

Remember when Waffle House added an egg surcharge after the price of eggs soared due to bird flu? Well, that surcharge is officially off the menu.

IN MEMORIAM

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at 90

Swaggart became a household name and amassed an enormous following with his multimillion-dollar ministry, only to see it all undone by a sex scandal.

TODAY’S NUMBER

6 million

That’s how many customers may have had their personal data exposed after a third-party customer service platform used by Australian airline Qantas was hacked

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!”

— Elon Musk, venting his anger on X over President Trump’s massive spending bill.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

The secrets of the Louvre

Elaine Sciolino, author of the book “Adventures in the Louvre: How to Fall in Love with the World’s Greatest Museum,” shares some of her discoveries.

5 Things AM is edited by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.